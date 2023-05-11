Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness next week to continue a pursuit of horse racing’s first Triple Crown. Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo says a final decision is expected Friday after the horse has one more workout. Restrepo downplayed concern about the two-week turnaround that’s rare in North American racing. He cited trainer Gustavo Delgado’s experience with similar time frames in Venezuela. Last year’s long shot Derby winner Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness because his owner and trainer thought the horse needed extra rest.

