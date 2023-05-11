Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are last in the NL Central with a 13-25 record in a surprisingly lackluster start for one of baseball’s winningest franchises. It’s the worst 38-game start for the team since it was 13-25 in 1925, according to Sportradar. The Cardinals haven’t finished with a losing record since they were 78-84 in 2007, and the franchise has just two losing seasons in the past 25 years. Alongside the losing, St. Louis also has experienced a bit of dysfunction in a departure for a franchise that typically sails along with very little of the choppy water it has publicly navigated already.

