Madrid Open apologizes for silencing women’s doubles finalists
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Madrid Open has apologized for not allowing the women’s doubles players to address the crowd during the awards ceremony after the final. The finalists of men’s doubles and men’s and women’s singles were given the chance to speak to spectators. But winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and losing finalists Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were oddly denied that customary honor after Sunday’s final. Four days after criticism from the players and from tennis fans online, event organizers have said sorry. Madrid Open CEO Gerard Tsobanian says the incident was “unacceptable” and won’t happen again.