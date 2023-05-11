Madrid Open apologizes for silencing women’s doubles finalists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Madrid Open has apologized for not allowing the women’s doubles players to address the crowd during the awards ceremony after the final. The finalists of men’s doubles and men’s and women’s singles were given the chance to speak to spectators. But winners Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia and losing finalists Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were oddly denied that customary honor after Sunday’s final. Four days after criticism from the players and from tennis fans online, event organizers have said sorry. Madrid Open CEO Gerard Tsobanian says the incident was “unacceptable” and won’t happen again.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.