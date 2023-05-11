Marlins prospect Eury Pérez to debut Friday as club’s youngest pitcher ever

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s top pitching prospect, Eury Pérez, will make his major league debut Friday when the Marlins host Cincinnati. At 20 years, 27 days old, he’ll become the youngest starting pitcher in the club’s history and the only MLB player born after 2002. Injuries to left-hander Trevor Rogers and right-hander Johnny Cueto made room for Pérez, who is listed on MLB pipeline as the No. 10 overall prospect and third-best right-hander. He was called up from Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.

