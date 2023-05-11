NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the upstart Detroit Lions in a matchup of high-powered offenses while Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills. Coming off their second championship in four seasons, the Chiefs will host the Lions on Sept. 7 on “Thursday Night Football.” Fans will get their first look at Rodgers in his new green-and-white No. 8 Jets jersey when New York hosts Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East battle on Sept. 11, according to early details released Thursday on this year’s NFL schedule.