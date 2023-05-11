Skip to Content
NHL suspends Nurse, could suspend Pietrangelo as Golden Knights and Oilers head to critical Game 5

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights could be without their best defenseman with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance.  Alex Pietrangelo faces a possible suspension for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory. The series is tied at two games apiece. The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse for Friday night’s Game 5. He was given a one-game suspension for penalties after the Pietrangelo slash.

