Nuggets blow past Suns 125-100, advance to Western Conference finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the shorthanded Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night. Denver’s series victory comes two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed in a second-round postseason sweep by the Suns. This time, it was the Suns who were embarrassed. On their home floor, too. Denver jumped to an 81-51 lead by halftime. The Nuggets will play in the conference finals for the first time since they lost to the Lakers in five games in the Florida bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

