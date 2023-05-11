Rangers designate veteran pitcher Ian Kennedy for assignment

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Ian Kennedy has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after a tough start to his 17th year in the big leagues. Texas recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock, clearing roster room with Kennedy’s departure before the opener of a four-game series at Oakland. The 38-year-old Kennedy was 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 appearances. He made the team for opening day as a non-roster invitee for the second time, also doing so in 2021.

