Rays improve to 30-9 after beating Yankees 8-2 behind Josh Lowe’s 5 RBIs

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Lowe drove in a career-high five runs, Drew Rasmussen extended his scoreless streak against the Yankees to 21 innings and the Tampa Bay Rays kept up their domination of New York with an 8-2 rout. Lowe hit a three-run double off Ron Marinaccio to open a 4-0 lead in the sixth, then hit a two-run homer in a three-run eighth against Ryan Weber. Tampa Bay won the opener of the four-game series and improved to 3-1 against the Yankees this season. The Rays are a major league-best 30-9 and dropped the last-place Yankees nine games back.

