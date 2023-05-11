Reds shut out Mets, handing New York 5th straight series loss

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds erupted for four first inning runs against Kodai Senga, Spencer Steer added an insurance solo shot and four relievers made them stand up while cruising to a 5-0 win over the New York Mets, handing them a fifth straight series loss. Jonathan India, Jake Fraley and Tyler Stephenson each had two hits for the Reds, who took two out of three in the series while sending the Mets to their fourth loss in five games and 13th in the last 17. The Mets have lost five series in a row for the first time since 2012.

