Rookie Casey Schmitt has 4 hits for historic start, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Casey Schmitt had four more hits, including a two-run homer, and Alex Cobb blanked Arizona into the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-2. Schmitt connected for a 443-foot home run into the second deck above the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in the second inning off Tommy Henry. Schmitt was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento. He finished 4 for 4 with a run-scoring double in the ninth and is 8 for 12 with two homers and four RBIs through three games. Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs and four runs scored through his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.

