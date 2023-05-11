Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom leads Soudal Open after first-round 64

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom shot 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the European tour. The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom came through qualifying school at the end of last year to get his tour card. He made seven birdies in his first 13 holes before parring his way home at Rinkven International Golf Club in the Belgian city of Antwerp. Four players are tied for second place behind the 34-year-old Forsstrom: fellow Swede Jens Dantorp, James Morrison and Andrew Wilson of England and Germany’s Marcel Siem. Siem is seeking a second victory of the season after his win at the Hero Indian Open in February.

