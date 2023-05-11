Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended 10 days after positive 2022 drug test involving Forte

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has been suspended 10 days and fined. It is the result of a positive drug test last year involving Forte, who was scratched on Kentucky Derby day last weekend because of an injury. Forte was disqualified from his victory in the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022, at Saratoga in upstate New York for testing positive for meloxicam, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory. According to a ruling posted on the New York State Gaming Commission website, Pletcher plans to appeal and a stay of his suspension has been granted. He also was fined $1,000.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.