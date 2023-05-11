Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle to undergo Tommy John surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo elbow reconstruction surgery after an MRI showed issues with the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. The 28-year-old Mahle was pulled from his start on April 27 after showing diminished velocity. He expressed optimism after the game and said he didn’t expect to miss time, but he was later diagnosed with an impingement before more testing. He said the surgery will be done in the next two weeks by Dr. Keith Meister. Mahle is on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with Minnesota and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

