A’s rally for 4 in 10th, beat Rangers 9-7 on Rooker’s 3-run homer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer off Brock Burke in the bottom of the 10th inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics to a 9-7 win over the Texas Rangers that snapped a five-game losing streak. Esteury Ruiz homered and drove in four runs for Oakland. Kevin Smith and Carlos Pérez also connected for the struggling A’s, who won on a walk-off hit for the third time this season to improve to 9-31 — the worst record in the majors. Texas pinch-hitter Adolis García delivered a go-ahead single off Zach Jackson in the top of the 10th. Former A’s shortstop Marcus Semien followed with an RBI single to give Texas a two-run lead before Oakland came back in front of another small crowd of 6,575 at the Coliseum.

