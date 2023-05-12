Bengals welcome rookies to begin building new foundation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get over the hump after again falling short of the Super Bowl victory that has eluded the franchise for its entire existence. The first step of that journey started their rookie minicamp. Cincinnati welcomed its latest batch of draft picks and a group of undrafted free agents into the team’s indoor practice Friday as coach Zac Taylor and his staff began building the foundation for this year’s squad.

