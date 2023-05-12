Betts, Freeman homer back-to-back, lift Dodgers to 4-2 win over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered back-to-back to regain the lead in the seventh inning, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 for their third straight win. The Padres rallied to tie the game 2-all with two outs in the top half of the inning. Ha-Seong Kim doubled off Dustin May, scoring Xander Bogaerts and pinch-runner Rougned Odor. With one out, Betts hit a 426-foot shot to left and Freeman followed with a 370-foot drive to right off Tim Hill for a 4-2 lead.

