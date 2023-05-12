Browns agree to acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith from Vikings, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. The Browns are sending fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Vikings for Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder in 2026. Smith will be paired on the Browns’ defensive front with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, one of the NFL’s best edge rushers. Smith has 54 1/2 career sacks.

