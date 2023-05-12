Cadiz left in thick of relegation fight after loss at Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cadiz has missed a chance to move away from the Spanish league relegation zone after losing at Mallorca. Pablo Maffeo scored the only goal of the 1-0 win for Mallorca in the 16th minute. Cadiz is in a pack of teams fighting to stave off demotion as the season enters its final weeks. It is in 15th place but only one point above 18th-placed Getafe in the relegation zone. The Andalusian side can be overtaken by Valladolid, Valencia and Getafe if they win their respective games this round.

