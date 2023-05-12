Cedric Mullins hits for the cycle as Orioles beat Pirates 6-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle for Baltimore, and his three-run homer in the eighth inning helped the Orioles to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mullins hit a single in the third, a triple in the fifth and a double in the seventh before completing the cycle with a drive to right in his final plate appearance. He became the seventh Oriole to accomplish the feat and first since Austin Hays on June 22, 2022 against Washington. The Pirates have lost 10 of 11 since starting the season 20-8.

