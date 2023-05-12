Don Denkinger, umpire whose stellar career was overshadowed by blown call, dead at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Don Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades whose blown call in the 1985 World Series overshadowed a career of excellence, died Friday. He was 86. Denkinger died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa, Denise Hanson, one of his three daughters, said. Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969. He worked four World Series over three decades in the big leagues but was remembered most for a mistaken call that helped Kansas City win Game 6 of the 1985 World Series against St. Louis.

