Facts and figures for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The 105th PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill for the fourth time. The course has been refurbished to reflect its original Donald Ross design and it plays 260 yards longer than the last time the PGA was there in 2013. The last two winners were Jason Dufner in 2013 and Shaun Micheel in 2003. Phil Mickelson is among nine players who played in the previous two PGA Championships at Oak Hill. Jon Rahm goes for his second straight major. Jordan Spieth gets another crack at the career Grand Slam. And Rory McIlroy tries to end nine years without winning a major.

