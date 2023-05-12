Fletcher’s 1st MLB homer, 4 RBIs lift D-backs over Giants 7-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Dominic Fletcher hit his first major league homer, doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and had four RBIs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks rally past the San Francisco Giants 7-5, ending their three-game losing streak. Fletcher, who made his debut April 30, raised his batting average to .457. The No. 9 hitter tied the score 3-3 with a three-run homer in the second off Ross Stripling, a 428-foot drive off the sign above the swimming pool area in right-center field. Fletcher singled in the fourth and then doubled off Jakob Junis for a 5-4 lead.

