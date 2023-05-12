Former TCU teammates Johnston, Davis and Duggan start NFL careers with Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Quentin Johnston’s first practice in the NFL felt similar to the ones he had in college at TCU. Derius Davis was lined up next to him at the other wide receiver spot and they caught passes from Max Duggan. But instead of the Horned Frogs’ practice field, it was the opening session of the Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie minicamp. Johnston was the 21st overall selection two weeks ago, while Davis was picked in the fourth round and Duggan in the seventh. It was the first time since the common draft era started in 1967 that a team has selected a quarterback and multiple skill position players from the same school in a single draft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.