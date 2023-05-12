Fraley homers twice, hits tiebreaking shot in 9th as Reds beat Marlins 7-4 to spoil Pérez’s debut
MIAMI (AP) — Jake Fraley homered twice, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the ninth inning that sent the Cincinnati Reds past the Miami Marlins 7-4. Eury Pérez struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings in his highly anticipated major league debut for Miami. The Marlins promoted the 20-year-old right-hander, the top prospect in their organization, from Double-A Pensacola to start the series opener. The Reds erased a 4-2 deficit on Spencer Steer’s two-run double in the seventh. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Peyton Burdick homered for Miami.