Here we go again? Flyers push back at narrative recycled players run the show

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers hope long-time television analyst Keith Jones can turn the franchise into a winner now that he’s team president of hockey operations. General manager Danny Briere also has the stamp of approval from ownership to make the important decisions that will shape the organization. Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty and Flyers coach John Tortorella pushed back at the narrative that it matters Briere and Jones played for the Flyers. They say it shouldn’t matter and Briere and Jones are committed to building a Stanley Cup champion. The franchise has a long history of hiring former players.

