How does the NBA lottery work, and who has the best chance to draft Wembanyama?
By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer
The NBA draft lottery has offered teams a quick path from bad to good for nearly four decades. The stakes this year are as high as they’ve ever been with French phenom Victor Wembanyama the top prospect. The lottery format has undergone a few changes since the New York Knicks won the first one in 1985. There were seven teams in the lottery then. There are twice as many now. The league will hold this year’s lottery Tuesday night in Chicago, with the winner getting the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Wembanyama. Detroit, Houston and San Antonio all have a 14% chance of getting him. Here’s a look at how the lottery works.