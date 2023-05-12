Jannik Sinner cheered on by orange-clad fans during Italian Open victory

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in his opening match at the Italian Open. Sinner won all 16 of his service points in the first set and 36 of 39 overall behind strong home support. A group of five orange-clad fans in the upper deck on Campo Centrale were dressed as carrots in a tribute both to Sinner’s hair and to how he used to eat the vegetable on changeovers at the start of his career. The eighth-ranked Sinner is attempting to become the first Italian man to win the tournament since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.