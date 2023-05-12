Las Vegas Raiders sign first-round draft pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson on Friday. He is a defensive end from Texas Tech. Wilson was taken seventh overall from the Red Raiders, where he started the past three seasons. His played his first year at Texas A&M. Wilson made 121 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. The Raiders hope he can boost a pass rush that was 30th in sacks last season. Wilson could work his way into a rotation with returning ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

