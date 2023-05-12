Mervis double sparks Cubs rally in 7th past Twins 6-2 to open 9-game trip

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Matt Mervis crushed a tying RBI double in a seventh-inning breakthrough for the Chicago Cubs to rally past the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Mervis made his major league debut a week ago. Yan Gomes had the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh, Christopher Morel tacked on a two-run home run in the ninth and Drew Smyly pitched six strong innings for the Cubs to open a nine-game road trip. Sonny Gray had nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Twins before Griffin Jax lost the lead in the seventh. The Twins have 30 runs in 10 games this month.

