Nolan Gorman’s pinch-hit 2-run HR in 9th inning carries Cardinals over Red Sox 8-6

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 to win their second straight series opener after losing their first 11 this season. Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer during his four-hit night and Willson Contreras added a solo shot for St. Louis. James Paxton struck out nine over five innings in his first major league appearance in two years for the Red Sox. Enmanuel Valdez and Connor Wong homered on consecutive pitches off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Ryan Helsley picked up the victory in relief.

