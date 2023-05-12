Olympic star Caeleb Dressel returns to pool in Atlanta, first meet in nearly a year

ATLANTA (AP) — Olympic star Caeleb Dressel has returned to the competition pool after a layoff of nearly a year. Dressel placed second in the 100-meter butterfly at a low-key meet in Atlanta. Dressel finished behind Canada’s Josh Liendo with a time of 52.41 seconds. That was nearly 3 seconds slower than Dressel’s world-record performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won five gold medals. But the clock wasn’t really important at this meet, which was made up largely of local and regional swimmers. There also were a handful of recognizable names, such as Katie Ledecky and world-record holder Summer McIntosh.

