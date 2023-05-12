Ontario’s Bridget Carleton excited for first-ever WNBA game in Canada
TORONTO (AP) — The WNBA’s first-ever game in Canada is a full-circle moment for Bridget Carleton. The Chatham, Ontario, native will be suiting up for the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game Saturday against the Chicago Sky at Scotiabank Arena. Carleton says she never dreamed about playing in the WNBA growing up because the league is for the best of the best, and she wasn’t sure she’d be good enough. She says the game in Canada is a chance to reflect on the people who helped her achieve her goals. Carleton returned to Minnesota on Monday after playing for Perfumerias Avenida in Spain.