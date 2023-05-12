Packers sign former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers addressed one of their major positions of need Friday by signing former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. Owens turns 28 on July 22 and is coming off a career-best season in which he started 17 games. He had 84 solo tackles and 125 total tackles to rank second on the Texans in both categories. Owens is married to Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles. Owens and Biles made posts on their social media accounts celebrating the signing. The Packers return Darnell Savage at one safety spot but otherwise lack safeties with starting experience.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.