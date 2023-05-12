Panthers QB Bryce Young impresses, shows ‘complete command’ in first NFL practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young arrived early for his first NFL practice, then put on a show for his new coaches. The No. 1 overall pick from Alabama impressed Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich and others at a rookie minicamp on Friday. Young made a series of on-target throws and showed good decision-making. Reich says Young made all of the right throws and did so accurately. He says Young was in command and looked the part “mentally and physically.” Young arrived an hour early. He says he wanted to show he was prepared and make a good first impression.

