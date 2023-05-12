Questions linger about horse deaths in Kentucky with Preakness up next

Horse racing has a Kentucky Derby winner headed to the Preakness with a chance at the Triple Crown. But that pales in comparison to the questions facing the sport after what National Thoroughbred Racing Association president Tom Rooney called a “challenging” stretch. Seven horses died over a span of 10 days at Churchill Downs leading up to and on Derby day. Trainers confident in their horses racing May 20 at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore would like some answers about what happened in Kentucky.

