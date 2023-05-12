Racing great Mario Andretti would love more Indy-NASCAR crossovers

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Racing great Mario Andretti is excited about Kyle Larson’s attempt to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in 2024 and hopes more drivers from both open-wheel and NASCAR look to diversify to help all motorsports thrive. Andretti was at Darlington Raceway on Friday to watch driver Nick Sanchez run a throwback paint scheme of Andretti’s 1967 car that won the Daytona 500. Andretti said he long encouraged drivers in NASCAR to try their skills at open-wheel racing and believes Larson will run strongly in both races next year.

