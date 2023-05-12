Suns go big at trade deadline, still lose in second round of playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pushed all-in at the trade deadline, blowing up their roster nucleus to add 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in a quest for the franchise’s first championship in its 55-year history. It didn’t happen. Now it feels like big changes are on the horizon after another embarrassing playoff exit. Phoenix is headed to the offseason after losing to the Denver Nuggets 125-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Durant and three-time All-Star Devin Booker are expected to return, but there are few other certainties.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.