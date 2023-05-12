Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom keeps 1-stroke lead at Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom has maintained his one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the European tour by posting a 4-under 67 in the second round. The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom carded five birdies and a bogey in his first 15 holes before parring his way home at Rinkven International Golf Club in the Belgian city of Antwerp. Jeong weon Ko of France moved to second with his successive rounds of 66. Home favorite Thomas Detry is third on 9 under. The Belgian star made seven birdies and two bogeys in his 66.

