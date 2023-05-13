Aston Villa revives European charge by beating Tottenham as Kane scores again
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz have revived Aston Villa’s charge for European qualification with a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the English Premier League. Unai Emery’s team moved level on points with sixth-placed Tottenham with two games left in the race for Europe. Finishing in fifth or sixth place will secure a spot in the Europa League and that is a competition won by Emery at Spanish sides Sevilla and Villarreal. Seventh place gets into the Europa Conference League. Tottenham’s consolation goal was scored almost inevitably by Harry Kane from the penalty spot in the 90th minute in a game in which Villa was superior in every way.