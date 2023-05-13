Aston Villa revives European charge by beating Tottenham as Kane scores again

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz have revived Aston Villa’s charge for European qualification with a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the English Premier League. Unai Emery’s team moved level on points with sixth-placed Tottenham with two games left in the race for Europe. Finishing in fifth or sixth place will secure a spot in the Europa League and that is a competition won by Emery at Spanish sides Sevilla and Villarreal. Seventh place gets into the Europa Conference League. Tottenham’s consolation goal was scored almost inevitably by Harry Kane from the penalty spot in the 90th minute in a game in which Villa was superior in every way.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.