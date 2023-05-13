Bayern closes in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich captain Thomas Müller has scored on a rare start as they took another step toward a record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a 6-0 rout of Schalke. Bayern moved four points clear of Borussia Dortmund. Union Berlin has taken its own big step toward Champions League qualification with a 4-2 win at home over chief rival Freiburg. Union’s win lifted it three points clear of fifth-placed Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.