Bichette stars as Blue Jays win 5-2; Braves drop 1st road series

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2. Bichette went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada. Erik Swanson (2-1) got five outs for the win and Jordan Romano closed it out for his 10th save in 12 chances.

