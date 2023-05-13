Buffalo Bills sign 1st-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid to 4-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid to a four-year contract in a move that locks up the team’s entire six-member draft class. Buffalo traded up two spots to select the Utah product with the 25th overall selection last month. Kincaid led FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns receiving last season and finished with 16 overall in three years at Utah. Under-recruited coming out of high school in Nevada, Kincaid spent his first two college seasons at San Diego, where he led FCS tight ends in averaging nearly 19 yards per catch in 2019.

