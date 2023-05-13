Cardinals beat Red Sox 4-3 as Jansen blows 9th inning lead for 2nd straight day

BOSTON (AP) — Kenley Jansen blew a ninth-inning lead for the second straight day when shortstop Kiké Hernández’s throwing error on a potential game-ending double play allowed Nolan Gorman to score the go-ahead run in a three-run ninth inning, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox wasted a stellar start by Chris Sale, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball in his longest outing since 2019 and lost for the fourth time in five games. Nolan Arenado had a solo homer for St. Louis a day after collecting four hits with a two-run homer.

