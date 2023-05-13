Skip to Content
Published 9:09 PM

Carranza’s goal sends Union to 2-1 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Julian Carranza scored the go-ahead goal and the Philadelphia Union came from behind to down the Colorado Rapids 2-1. The Union have won three straight and they’re undefeated in their last four league games. The Rapids still have yet to win a match at home this season, with three draws and two losses. It was Colorado’s first loss after going unbeaten in seven straight games. The match was marked by a scuffle between the two teams in stoppage time. Colorado’s Braian Galvan and Philadelphia’s Jesus Bueno were each handed red cards and sent off.

