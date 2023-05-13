Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defending champion Finland has rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere. Sakari Manninen had two goals for Finland, and Mikko Lehtonen and Joel Armia also scored in the Group A game. France beat Austria 2-1 in overtime and Denmark downed Hungary 3-1 in the same group. In Riga, Marek Hrivik scored the decisive goal midway through the final period for Slovakia to edge host Latvia 2-1 in Group B. Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 and Kazakhstan prevailed in a shootout over Norway 4-3.

