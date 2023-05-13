Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia takes 3-shot lead into Founders Cup finale

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia overcame an opening bogey for a 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead Saturday, heading in the final round of the Founders Cup. No. 6 in the world, Lee had four birdies and an eagle after dropping a stroke on the par-4 first at Upper Montclair Country Club. The 26-year-old had a 12-under 204 total in her bid to join Jin Young Ko as the only players to successfully defend a title in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour. Ko won in 2019 and 2021. The event was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. American Angel Yin and South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu shared second place, a shot ahead of Ko, Ashleigh Buhai and Aditi Ashok.

