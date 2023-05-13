Dustin Johnson goes low for 63, leads by 2 at LIV Golf Tulsa

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is in position for his second LIV Golf title. The two-time major champion shot a 63 with a bogey on his final hole. That gives him a two-shot lead over Branden Grace going into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Grace followed his opening 61 with a 67. Bubba Watson was in third place after a 64. He’s four shots behind. Johnson won the LIV Golf points title last year. But this year he has gotten off to a slow start. Johnson has not finished closer than five shots in the previous five LIV events this year.

