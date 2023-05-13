Fraley homers again as Reds beat Alcantara and Marlins 6-5

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit his third homer in two days as the Cincinnati Reds beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Saturday. Henry Ramos had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI double off Alcantara in the eighth. Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited with a lower right leg injury after he collided with the wall attempting to catch Ramos’ drive. Fraley put the Reds ahead 3-1 with his three-run shot against Alcantara in the fifth. He drove Alcantara’s 0-1 pitch inside the right-field foul pole for his fifth homer. Alexis Diaz relieved Casey Legumina with one out in the eighth. Diaz earned his ninth save.

