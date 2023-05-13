Gray pitches 8 scoreless innings, Rangers beat A’s 5-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gray took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with eight scoreless innings, Nathaniel Lowe homered to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0. Ezequiel Duran also connected on a two-run homer in the ninth for the AL West-leading Rangers, who are 24-15 for their best mark through 39 games since going 25-14 in 2013. Gray (3-1) was magnificent despite another small crowd of 8,230 at the Coliseum. The 31-year-old right-hander retired 20 of the first 22 batters he faced and worked around a pair of walks while dominating the worst team in baseball. John King worked the ninth inning for Texas to complete the five-hitter.

